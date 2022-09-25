Maha: Two men posing as ticket collectors held at Kasara railway station

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating the Railways by posing as ticket collectors and checking commuters at a station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly wore the uniform of ticket collectors and carried bogus identity cards, senior inspector Avinash Andhale of Kalyan Railway police station said.

Based on a tip-off, Rohidas Uttam Gaikwad (30) and Sandeep Murlidhar Pawar (27) were apprehended at Kasara railway station, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he added.

