Left Menu

Maha: Two men posing as ticket collectors held at Kasara railway station

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:04 IST
Maha: Two men posing as ticket collectors held at Kasara railway station
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating the Railways by posing as ticket collectors and checking commuters at a station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly wore the uniform of ticket collectors and carried bogus identity cards, senior inspector Avinash Andhale of Kalyan Railway police station said.

Based on a tip-off, Rohidas Uttam Gaikwad (30) and Sandeep Murlidhar Pawar (27) were apprehended at Kasara railway station, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022