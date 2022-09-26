Left Menu

Ukraine military says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-09-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 10:02 IST
Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.

"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

