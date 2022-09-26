Left Menu

Baby girl injured after monkey tries to snatch her from her mother in Thane

The woman held the baby tightly and saved her from the animals clutches.The child, however, suffered injuries in the incident, the official said.The woman rushed the bleeding child to a nearby hospital where the baby received five stitches on her head for the injuries, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 10:25 IST
Baby girl injured after monkey tries to snatch her from her mother in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A one-month-old girl was injured after a monkey sneaked into a police station here and tried to snatch the baby from her mother, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the woman carrying the infant went to Shil Daighar police station in Maharashtra's Thane city to file a complaint.

At the same time, a monkey sneaked into the premises, jumped on the woman and tried to snatch the baby, the official said. The woman held the baby tightly and saved her from the animal's clutches.

The child, however, suffered injuries in the incident, the official said.

The woman rushed the bleeding child to a nearby hospital where the baby received five stitches on her head for the injuries, he said. The child's condition is stable, the official said. The woman told reporters that she had seen the monkey at the police station and wanted to drive it away, In the attempt, the animal pounced on her child. ''I was shocked, but luckily, I managed to save my child,'' she said. Forest personnel later reached the police station and took the monkey away to release it into the wild, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022