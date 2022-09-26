U.S. VP Harris, Japan PM Kishida to discuss Taiwan security issue -US administration official
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership on Taiwan security issues, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday aboard Air Force Two.
The official also told reporters that Washington welcomes Japan's increased military strength and security role.
Harris is set to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday after holding talks with Kishida on Monday.
