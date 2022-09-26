Left Menu

French Prime Minister says, regarding Italian election, that EU has certain values to uphold

26-09-2022
Elisabeth Borne
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told RMC Radio that while she did not want to comment on Italians' democratic choices, she nevertheless wanted to highlight that the European Union had certain values to uphold, such as on abortion and human rights.

Borne was commenting in the wake of Italy's election, in which Giorgia Meloni looked set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two, after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's vote.

