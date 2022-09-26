6 Pak Army officials killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

Six Pakistan Army officials, including two pilots, were killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Khost in the Harnai area of the province on Sunday night during a flying mission, it said.

All the ''six personnel on board, including 2 pilots'' were killed in the crash, the army said.

No reason for the crash was given.

The accident comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred in Balochistan on August 1 when a Pakistan Army helicopter crashed, killing all six personnel on board, including a Lieutenant General.

According to the army, the accident had occurred due to bad weather.

