6 Pak Army officials killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

26-09-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six Pakistan Army officials, including two pilots, were killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Khost in the Harnai area of the province on Sunday night during a flying mission, it said.

All the ''six personnel on board, including 2 pilots'' were killed in the crash, the army said.

No reason for the crash was given.

The accident comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred in Balochistan on August 1 when a Pakistan Army helicopter crashed, killing all six personnel on board, including a Lieutenant General.

According to the army, the accident had occurred due to bad weather.

