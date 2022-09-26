Dasara celebrations begin in AP

Dasara Navaratri celebrations began on a pious note on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine Indrakeeladri, abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada, to worship the presiding deity.

The Goddess has been specially decorated as 'Swarna Kavachalinkrita (gold armoured) Durga Devi' on the first day of the festivities.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava visited the hill shrine and worshipped the Goddess.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana accompanied the Governor and his wife.

It is after a two-year gap that the Dasara Navaratri festival is being celebrated atop Indrakeeladri on a full scale as the Covid-19 restrictions have been completely eased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)