Grenade found in J-K’s Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A grenade was found in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
According to the officials, the grenade was found lying near a stream at Fazalabad village by some people who informed police about it.
A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to safely defuse the explosive substance, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Fazalabad village
- Kashmir
- Surankote
- Poonch district
ALSO READ
Win for entire Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Ali on Rajya Sabha nomination
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu wins Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022 with a resounding seven-shot
Nearly 300 kg poppy straw seized in Jammu; three arrested
Jammu's Chakshu Mahajan wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship
CBI conducting searches at 33 locations over alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment, say officials.