UP: 25-yr-old basketball referee falls off moving train, dies
When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach.Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling off a moving train near Kanpur, officials said on Monday.
Yashvardhan Rana, a basketball referee, was travelling in the Sangam Express when the incident occurred on the intervening night of September 24-25 between Ekdil and Bharthana railway stations in the Kanpur-Tundla division, they said.
Rana, who is also an instructor at the Modi Sports Academy in Meerut, was going to Kanpur for the 61st Uttar Pradesh basketball competition at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Paramedical College, along with the Meerut team.
According to Etawah Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh, Rana was a resident of Civil Lines, Meerut.
He was in the S-5 coach while the basketball team was travelling in the S-3 and S-7 coaches. When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach.
Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district. Officials from the Basketball Association reached the spot and identified the body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan minister Hemaram Chaudhary questions his own govt over "theft in gravel mining"
Former Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhary detained by ACB for 'financial irregularities' at Dudhsagar Dairy
Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahima Chaudhary at the trailer launch of Marathi film 'Raada' produced by Ram Shetty
UP: Lucknow court withdraws arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary
Ex-Gujarat minister Chaudhary sent to 7-day police custody in Rs 800-crore dairy 'scam'