UP: 25-yr-old basketball referee falls off moving train, dies

When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach.Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 26-09-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:01 IST
A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling off a moving train near Kanpur, officials said on Monday.

Yashvardhan Rana, a basketball referee, was travelling in the Sangam Express when the incident occurred on the intervening night of September 24-25 between Ekdil and Bharthana railway stations in the Kanpur-Tundla division, they said.

Rana, who is also an instructor at the Modi Sports Academy in Meerut, was going to Kanpur for the 61st Uttar Pradesh basketball competition at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Paramedical College, along with the Meerut team.

According to Etawah Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh, Rana was a resident of Civil Lines, Meerut.

He was in the S-5 coach while the basketball team was travelling in the S-3 and S-7 coaches. When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach.

Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district. Officials from the Basketball Association reached the spot and identified the body.

