Lebanon expects U.S. mediator offer for maritime border with Israel within days

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:05 IST
Lebanon expects U.S. mediator offer for maritime border with Israel within days
Lebanon expects a written offer from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein concerning the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel by the end of the week, Lebanon's presidency tweeted on Monday.

Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab met with Hochstein last week during a visit to New York and briefed President Michel Aoun on the outcome, the presidency added.

