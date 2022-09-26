Left Menu

INS Sunayna in Seychelles to mark India's maiden participation in CMF exercise

26-09-2022
INS Sunayna has reached Seychelles to take part in the annual training exercise 'Operation Southern Readiness' of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the defence ministry said here on Monday.

The ship had entered Port Victoria, Seychelles on September 24.

''This not only reinforces Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It will participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of the CMF, the ministry said.

''The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in the capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF,'' it said.

The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from the US, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and ship participation from the UK, Spain and India, the statement said.

''During her port call, professional interactions with participating nations are planned,'' the ministry said.

