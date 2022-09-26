Left Menu

Czech minister eyes Friday deal on emergency EU energy measures

Updated: 26-09-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:31 IST
European Union countries should reach a deal on Friday on the bloc's proposals to impose windfall profit levies on energy firms to attempt to tackle soaring energy prices, the Czech Republic's industry minister said on Monday.

"We will agree on the legislative proposals this Friday at the next extraordinary energy council," Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said in a video address to an energy conference in Brussels on Friday, referring to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on Sept. 30.

The Czech Republic currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, meaning it chairs meetings of EU ministers.

