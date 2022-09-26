Lebanon expects U.S. mediator offer for maritime border with Israel within days
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon expects a written offer from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein concerning the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel by the end of the week, Lebanon's presidency tweeted on Monday.
Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab met with Hochstein last week during a visit to New York and briefed President Michel Aoun on the outcome, the presidency added. Hochstein has been shuttling between Lebanon and Israel - enemy states with a history of conflict - in a bid to forge a compromise over the maritime boundary that would allow both to explore for offshore energy reserves.
A deal would defuse one potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Visa to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Jabeur to claim maiden U.S. Open title
Tennis-Jabeur vows to come back swinging after crushing U.S. Open defeat
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
Tennis-Swiatek takes the cake after U.S. Open win