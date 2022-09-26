Left Menu

Hungary PM Orban to address parliament on Monday amid talks on EU funds

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:09 IST
Hungary PM Orban to address parliament on Monday amid talks on EU funds
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will address parliament on Monday, opening parliament's autumn session, state news agency MTI reported, citing Orban's press chief.

At around 1100 GMT Orban is expected to speak about issues ranging from the war in Ukraine, to Budapest's negotiations with Brussels about billions of euros of frozen EU funds and deepening economic problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022