Hungary PM Orban to address parliament on Monday amid talks on EU funds
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will address parliament on Monday, opening parliament's autumn session, state news agency MTI reported, citing Orban's press chief.
At around 1100 GMT Orban is expected to speak about issues ranging from the war in Ukraine, to Budapest's negotiations with Brussels about billions of euros of frozen EU funds and deepening economic problems.
