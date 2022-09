BRIEF-TikTok Seen Moving Toward U.S. Security Deal, But Hurdles Remain - NYT

Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* TIKTOK SEEN MOVING TOWARD U.S. SECURITY DEAL, BUT HURDLES REMAIN - NYT

* TWO SIDES REVIEWING AN AGREEMENT IN WHICH TIKTOK WOULD MAKE CHANGES TO ITS DATA SECURITY, GOVERNANCE WITHOUT REQUIRING BYTEDANCE TO SELL IT - NYT Source text: https://nyti.ms/3SA8OeA

