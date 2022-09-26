Left Menu

Countries call for U.N. human rights debate about China's Xinjiang

Countries are calling for a debate at the U.N. Human Rights council to discuss concerns about China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed on Monday. The so-called "draft decision" seeks a debate during the council's next session that begins in February.

26-09-2022
Countries are calling for a debate at the U.N. Human Rights council to discuss concerns about China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed on Monday.

The so-called "draft decision" seeks a debate during the council's next session that begins in February. Diplomats told Reuters that the United States and the United Kingdom were among its backers.

A U.N. report published last month stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang that may amount to crimes against humanity. China vigorously denies any abuses.

