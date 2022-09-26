4 held from Bareilly for duping people through fake call centre: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested four men from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping more than 1,000 people on the pretext of getting them jobs through a fake call centre, it said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Pranshu (27) and Himanshu (20), both residents of Farukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Pandey (27), a resident of Faridabad, and Deepak Kumar Yadav (28), a resident of Badarpur.

According to a senior police officer, the complainant alleged she was duped of Rs 2,76,072 in the name of job placement by some people. She had applied for a job online and received calls from three numbers with an offer for the post of manager of the human resources (HR) department in a food chain, the officer said.

After the payments, a fake appointment letter was sent to her on the letterhead of the food chain, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that a fake call centre was beng operated from Bareilly. The bank account statements and call detail records of the accused revealed that multiple people were duped by them, the officer said.

A police team went to Basant Vihar in Bareilly. A raid was conducted and the four accused were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused have cheated more than 1,000 people on the false assurance of getting them jobs in different companies, police said.

