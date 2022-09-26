Left Menu

13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said. Russias Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said. Russia's Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the Committee said. The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself. The school educates children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said. According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black t-shirt with "Nazi symbols". No other details about the shooter or his motives have been released. Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

