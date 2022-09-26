Left Menu

German govt working on gas levy solution - spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:40 IST
German govt working on gas levy solution - spokesperson
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government is working urgently on a comprehensive solution to the country's gas woes and is discussing whether a levy on consumer bills will come into effect on Oct. 1 as planned, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The government hopes to present the solution "in a few days", the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022