German govt working on gas levy solution - spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government is working urgently on a comprehensive solution to the country's gas woes and is discussing whether a levy on consumer bills will come into effect on Oct. 1 as planned, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
The government hopes to present the solution "in a few days", the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.
