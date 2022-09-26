Left Menu

2 more arrests in deadly attack during Norway Pride festival

Media reports said he knew Zaniar Matapour, the main suspect in the June 25 attack that the Norwegian Police Security Service has called an Islamist terror act.Matapour who according to Norwegian media arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.The names of the suspects arrested on Sunday were not given.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:01 IST
2 more arrests in deadly attack during Norway Pride festival
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during the Norwegian capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival, police said on Monday. The total number of suspects is now at four.

A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was arrested shortly after the June shootings in Oslo's nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20.

A second Norwegian man in his 40s is being sought, police said on Friday.

On Monday, police said two more suspects — a man in his 40s with Somali citizenship and a Norwegian national in his 30s — were arrested on Sunday.

Both are known to the police, authorities said, adding that they are residents of Oslo.

They faces preliminary charges of "complicity in an act of terrorism'', police said.

The suspect who has not yet been detained, Arfan Bhatti, is believed to be in Pakistan.

Norwegian police said that, "to ensure the best possible cooperation with the Pakistani authorities, we had officials from the Oslo police district in Pakistan a short time ago." Bhatti allegedly posted online statements about killing gay people. Media reports said he knew Zaniar Matapour, the main suspect in the June 25 attack that the Norwegian Police Security Service has called an "Islamist terror act".

Matapour who according to Norwegian media arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

The names of the suspects arrested on Sunday were not given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022