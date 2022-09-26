Left Menu

Faridabad man held for raping woman

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after befriending her, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered some days back at the women police station at the NIT area here, police said.We have arrested the accused from Gurugram.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:02 IST
Faridabad man held for raping woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after befriending her, police said on Monday. The accused had also made her objectionable video and threatened to put it on social media, they said, adding that the man was nabbed from Gurugram's Wazirpur area. The accused is a resident of Faridabad and works in a private company. He befriended the woman who lives in his neighbourhood and raped her. An FIR was registered some days back at the women police station at the NIT area here, police said.

''We have arrested the accused from Gurugram. He was produced in a city court that sent him to judicial custody,'' said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022