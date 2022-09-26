Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks on protests
- Country:
- Germany
Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday over a crackdown on nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of a woman in custody, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Asked about the possibility of further sanctions on Tehran in response to the unrest, the spokesperson said "we will consider all options" with other European Union states.
Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of Iranian women, saying it held the unit responsible for the death of the 22-year-old in custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Germany
- German
- United States
- Iran
- European Union
- Iranian
- Berlin
ALSO READ
Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite
Germany's Scholz sees no quick nuclear deal with Iran
Iran says it has developed drone 'designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa' - Mehr News
Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt
Iran urges Saudi Arabia to show goodwill in talks to revive ties