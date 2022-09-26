Left Menu

Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks on protests

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday over a crackdown on nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of a woman in custody, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Asked about the possibility of further sanctions on Tehran in response to the unrest, the spokesperson said "we will consider all options" with other European Union states.

Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of Iranian women, saying it held the unit responsible for the death of the 22-year-old in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

