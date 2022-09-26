Left Menu

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan to 14 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:17 IST
Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan to 14 days judicial custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment. Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the bail hearing for Khan on Tuesday.

Earlier, on September 21 the court had extended the custodial interrogation of Khan by five days. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said. Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favoritism, it added. The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022