President Murmu greets her Israeli counterpart on Jewish New Year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:28 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel on Jewish New Year.

''Excellency @Isaac_Herzog , on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm wishes for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to you, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world,'' the president tweeted.

She also extended her greetings in Hebrew language through a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

