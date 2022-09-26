Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96
His death on Monday was announced on his official website. He died in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the militarys overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. Al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:31 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian cleric who was seen as the spiritual leader of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, has died at the age of 96. His death on Monday was announced on his official website. He died in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the military's overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. Al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Youssef al-Qaradawi
- Qatar
- Muslim
- Egyptian
- Al-Qaradawi
- Egypt
ALSO READ
AIFF, Qatar Football Association to sign MoU on strategic alliance for mutual benefit
Eyeing Muslim votes, BJP's minority cell to make 'Alpsankhyak Mitra' in Gujarat
Govt holds Virtual Networking Meet for Agri and Food GI products with Qatar
Conservative Muslims protest Indonesian fuel price hikes
Maurya welcomes court order in Gyanvapi case; Muslim bodies say option to move higher court open