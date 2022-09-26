Left Menu

Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96

His death on Monday was announced on his official website. He died in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the militarys overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. Al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt.

Youssef al-Qaradawi Image Credit: wikipedia
Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian cleric who was seen as the spiritual leader of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, has died at the age of 96. His death on Monday was announced on his official website. He died in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the military's overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. Al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt.

