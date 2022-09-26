Jobless man kills wife, injures neighbour in Maha's Kalyan area

An unemployed man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death his wife and injuring his neighbour, a police official said.

Sunil Shinde (40) and his wife Shilpa (35) would fight often as he was without a job and she was paying the home bills, he said.

''During one such fight this morning, he stabbed to death Shilpa in their Teesgaon Pada home. A neighbour who intervened was injured. People in the vicinity held the accused and handed him over to the police,'' Kolsewadi police station senior inspector MR Deshmukh said.

