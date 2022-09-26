Immigration needs to be controlled in way that works for UK -PM's spokesman
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to make sure the government controls immigration in a way that works for Britain, her spokesman said on Monday.
Local media reports have said interior minister Suella Braverman is pushing for reductions in the level of net migration as ministers consider relaxing visa restrictions on some foreign workers to help tackle labour shortages.
"The prime minister wants to make sure we maintain control of immigration and that it works for the UK," the spokesman said. "I will let the Home Secretary (interior minister) come forward with further detail."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Suella Braverman
- interior
- Liz Truss
ALSO READ
Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Chinese president congratulates Britain's king
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend Queen’s funeral in Britain
Charles to make first Parliament address as Britain’s King
Britain's new King Charles III for the first time addresses lawmakers and peers from both House of Lords and House of Commons.