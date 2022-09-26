Left Menu

Immigration needs to be controlled in way that works for UK -PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:51 IST
Immigration needs to be controlled in way that works for UK -PM's spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to make sure the government controls immigration in a way that works for Britain, her spokesman said on Monday.

Local media reports have said interior minister Suella Braverman is pushing for reductions in the level of net migration as ministers consider relaxing visa restrictions on some foreign workers to help tackle labour shortages.

"The prime minister wants to make sure we maintain control of immigration and that it works for the UK," the spokesman said. "I will let the Home Secretary (interior minister) come forward with further detail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022