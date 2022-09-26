Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-IDB governors vote to remove bank president Claver-Carone after ethics investigation

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 22:29 IST
The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) voted on Monday to fire president Mauricio Claver-Carone, a person with knowledge of the vote said, after an investigation showed the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate.

The senior-most body of Latin America's largest development bank began voting late on Thursday and reached the required quorum and majority vote just after midday on Monday, the source told Reuters, adding that nominations for Claver-Carone's replacement were expected begin as early as next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

