UAE Air Force commander meets IAF chief, vice chief of Army

Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence Maj Gen Staff Pilot, Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi on Monday met IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and discussed ways to enhance the existing bilateral ties.

Both the chiefs also talked about means to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the IAF said. ''Major General Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force and Air Defence called on Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari today. The two Chiefs discussed ways & means to enhance existing bilateral ties & strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,'' the IAF tweeted.

The Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared a couple of pictures of the meeting of the two chiefs.

The Army, in a tweet later, said he also met the Indian Army's vice chief. ''Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence #UAE called on Lieutenant General BS Raju #VCOAS and discussed ways to enhance Bilateral Defence Cooperation,'' it said. Meanwhile, in another tweet, the IAF greeted the Military Engineer Services (MES) on its 100th Raising Day.

''Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all air warriors felicitate all personnel of the Military Engineer Services on the occasion of their 100th Raising day. We acknowledge and appreciate the yeoman service rendered by MES over the years and the key role played by them in nation building,'' it wrote on the microblogging site. The Army and Navy also joined in greeting the personnel on the landmark MES Day. ''On the occasion of 100th Military Engineering Service Day, Engineer-In-Chief congratulates all #MES personnel and exhort them to remain prepared to meet emerging challenges & organisational needs and continue dedicating themselves towards Nation Building #IndianArm,'' the Army tweeted.

The Indian Navy tweeted, ''Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy extend heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Military Engineering Service #MES personnel & their families on the 100th #MESDay and wish great success in their continued efforts towards #NationBuilding @HQ_IDS_India.'' PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)