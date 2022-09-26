Left Menu

UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 11-year-old girl, burning her to death

Seeing that she was alone, her neighbour Zishan raped her. She finally succumbed to her injuries.Following this, the family members got a case registered against Zishan at the Nakkhas police station.Special Judge POCSO Act Ashok Kumar Yadav convicted Zishan of the offences and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment on Monday for raping an 11-year-old girl and then burning her to death three years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man after convicting him of the offences.

Government advocate Narendra Kumar Yadav said on November 21, 2019, the victim was alone in her house as her mother had gone to get medicines. Seeing that she was alone, her neighbour Zishan raped her. When the girl said she will complain about it to her family members, Zishan poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital and then referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi as her condition deteriorated. She finally succumbed to her injuries.

Following this, the family members got a case registered against Zishan at the Nakkhas police station.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Ashok Kumar Yadav convicted Zishan of the offences and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

