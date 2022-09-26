Raids on shops, establishments of PFI leaders in Kerala continue

Kerala police on Monday said they were continuing raids on various places, including shops and other establishments, connected to the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kannur district.

Today, the raids were conducted at Mattannur and Kannur regions, the police said.

But, no arrests were made, a senior police official from the district told PTI.

''The raids were mainly conducted in the shops and establishments connected with the PFI leaders and activists. Today, the raids were in areas around Mattannur and Kannur city,'' the official said.

The official said those establishments which were not open on Sunday were raided today. The police said a total of 309 cases were registered till now and 1,404 people arrested in connection with the violence that took place during the PFI hartal on September 23.

Over 830 people were under preventive detention.

Malappuram district recorded the most number of cases - 34 followed by Kottayam with 28 cases and Kollam city with 27. Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 25 cases while rural, too, registered 25 cases.

Most number of arrests were from Kottayam - 219, followed by Kollam city with 169. A total of 158 people were arrested in connection with the violence from Malappuram district while 141 were apprehended from Thiruvananthapuram rural. In near-simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation, spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on September 22 led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 States for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The NIA had said the documents seized during the nationwide raids contained incriminating material targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

The PFI in Kerala called for a statewide hartal on September 23.

Masked men and miscreants went on the rampage in different parts of Kerala during the dawn-to-dusk hartal, damaging State-run buses and ambulances, injuring policemen and commoners, and vandalising shops and threatening the public. On Sunday, the raids were on establishments owned by the PFI workers here, and various electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were seized, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)