Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan to 14 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the bail hearing for Khan on Tuesday.

Noting that an application was filed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for 14 days of judicial custody of the accused, the judge said,'' Having regard to the pending investigation and to the fact that alleged offence is non-bailable, the application filed is allowed and accused Amanatullah Khan is remanded to Judicial Custody till October 10, 2022. The judge further said that at the request of the counsel for the accused, the bail application of Khan was posted for Tuesday at 12 noon. “ACB is at liberty to file reply to the bail application of accused,” the court said.

Earlier, on September 21 the court had extended the custodial interrogation of Khan by five days.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government. PTI MNR RCJ

