U.S. State Dept not aware of any change in Snowden's U.S. citizenship

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:43 IST
The U.S. State Department is not aware of any change in Edward Snowden's American citizenship status, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday, adding that Washington's position on the former U.S. intelligence contractor has not changed.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency (NSA).

