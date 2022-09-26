Left Menu

AP: CM YS Jagan unveils Golden Jubilee logo of APIIC

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Golden Jubilee logo of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at the Camp Office here on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Golden Jubilee logo of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at the Camp Office here on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The APIIC should play a vital role in the development of the State through the transparent Industrial Policy, the Chief Minister said.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, APIIC would focus on developing industrial parks and basic amenities, the officials said. Industries Minister G Amarnath, APIIC Chairman, M Govind Reddy, VC and MD JVN Subrahmanyam and other officials were present.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) was established on September 26, 1973. APIIC is a fully owned subsidiary of the Andhra Pradesh government. APIIC is the leading organisation in the State of Andhra Pradesh, was established with the mission of developing industrial zones in order to provide industrial infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

