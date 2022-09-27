1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the citys West Side, officials said.Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city's West Side, officials said.
Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.
The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.
The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.
The West Side police facility is in a large red brick building that houses evidence and recovered property on the first floor. Some of the police department's specialized units also work out of the building.
Early Monday afternoon, crime scene tape was stretched across South Homan Avenue a block south of the police station and across the same street just north of the building.
A nearby school was placed on lockdown.
Police were expected to release more details at an afternoon news briefing.
