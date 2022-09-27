Left Menu

Mumbai crime branch arrests businessman Riyaz Bhati in extortion case

Mumbai Polices Anti Extortion Cell on Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case, officials said. Bhati, who is said to be have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 00:50 IST
Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell on Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case, officials said. Bhati, who is said to be have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, they said. According to the officials, a businessman from Versova was threatened and a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh were demanded from him. Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel and Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit have also been named in the FIR, they said. The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai crime branch held the accused from Andheri west. Bhati will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

In the past, Bhati had been arrested in multiple cases, including extortion, land grabbing and firing. He had also tried to flee the country by using fake passports in 2015 and 2020, officials added. PTI DC SRY

