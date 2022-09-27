Left Menu

MCD to hold free anti-rabies vaccination camps for dogs on Sep 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 00:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will organise free anti-rabies vaccination camps for pet and stray dogs on the occasion of World Rabies Day on September 28, the civic body said on Monday.

This camp is being organised by veterinary services department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in collaboration with animal husbandry department of the Delhi government.

The move comes in the wake of several dog bite incidents reported in the National Capital Region recently.

The camp will be held at five locations -- Pocket A-3, Mayur Vihar; Community Centre Malviya Nagar; Veterinary Hospital Nangli; Sector-17 Dwarka; and DC Chowk Sector - 9/13 Rohini, it said in a statement. The civic body requests all pet dog owners and animal lovers to bring their dogs to the vaccination camps. This step will be helpful in controlling the incidents of rabies in Delhi, it added. PTI KND SRY

