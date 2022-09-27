Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Donetsk is Ukraine's top priority since it is Russia's top priority

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 01:37 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the military situation in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Monday as difficult and said it was the country's "No. 1 goal" because it was also Russia's No. 1 goal.

"The situation in the Donetsk region is particularly severe," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We are doing everything to contain enemy activity. This is our No. 1 goal right now because Donbas is still the No. 1 goal for the occupiers."

Since Russian forces moved into Ukraine in late February they have occupied nearly all of the Luhansk region and are slowly advancing through the Donetsk region -- the two provinces making up Donbas.

