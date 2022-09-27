Left Menu

Uruguay president's security chief arrested

According to police sources cited by local media, Astesiano had contacts that allowed him to process the required documentation to acquire the passports and sell them to Russians. Lacalle Pou denied reports that Astesiano had a criminal record.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 02:58 IST
Uruguay president's security chief arrested

The head of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou's personal security detail was arrested on Monday at the presidential residence on charges of falsifying documents.

News of the arrest of security chief Alejandro Astesiano, who was detained shortly after returning to Uruguay from a trip with Lacalle Pou and his sons, appeared to leave the president shaken. "I'm as surprised as you all are," Lacalle Pou said at a news conference he called on Monday in the capital of Montevideo. "I'm sick," the president added.

At the center of the investigation led by public prosecutor Gabriel Fosatti are allegations that Astesiano sold fake Uruguayan passports to Russian citizens. According to police sources cited by local media, Astesiano had contacts that allowed him to process the required documentation to acquire the passports and sell them to Russians.

Lacalle Pou denied reports that Astesiano had a criminal record. On Monday afternoon, several local media outlets reported that there were prior inquiries into the security chief for 20 police matters such as fraud, misappropriation and theft, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022