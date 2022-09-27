Left Menu

Explosion near police station in Turkey wounds two officers

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 02:59 IST
Explosion near police station in Turkey wounds two officers

Two police officers were wounded on Monday when a bomb exploded near a police station in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, authorities and local media reported on Monday.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said the attack took place at around 2000 GMT and two police officers were wounded. Another bomb near the police station was exploded under control, the ministry said in a statement, while a suspect was captured.

Video footage on social media showed an explosion followed by gun shot sounds, local media and social media accounts said the explosion took place in the Tece district of Mersin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022