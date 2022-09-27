Left Menu

US Commerce Secy meets Jaishankar, discusses commercial ties and IPEF

PTI | Fortwayn | Updated: 27-09-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 06:10 IST
US Commerce Secy meets Jaishankar, discusses commercial ties and IPEF

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday met External Affairs S Jaishankar during which they discussed the bilateral commercial relationship and recently formed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework or IPEF.

Raimondo welcomed India's participation in the IPEF and Jaishankar's views on IPEF going forward, according to a US readout of the meeting here.

During the meeting, Raimondo emphasized the need for an ambitious and high-standard outcome, supported by concrete benefits, in order to deliver to all IPEF members, and looks forward to working closely with India in the discussions ahead.

Raimondo also confirmed the recent appointment of CEOs to the US Section of the US-India CEO Forum (CEO Forum).

The two leaders agreed that both the CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue are key opportunities to strengthen the US-India commercial relationship and to advance progress on issues relevant to both the economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022