Left Menu

South Korean PM confirms VP Harris's 'symbolic' visit to DMZ

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 07:18 IST
South Korean PM confirms VP Harris's 'symbolic' visit to DMZ
  • Country:
  • Japan

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday confirmed that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would visit the de-militarised zone later this week, calling the occasion "symbolic".

The two spoke ahead of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral later in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022