South Korean PM confirms VP Harris's 'symbolic' visit to DMZ
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 07:18 IST
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday confirmed that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would visit the de-militarised zone later this week, calling the occasion "symbolic".
The two spoke ahead of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral later in the afternoon.
