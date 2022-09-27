Left Menu

China regulators ask funds to stabilise markets ahead of Party Congress - sources

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-09-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 08:04 IST
China regulators ask funds to stabilise markets ahead of Party Congress - sources
  • Country:
  • China

China's regulators recently told some fund managers and brokers to avoid massive equity sales ahead of next month's Party Congress, in an effort to avoid big market fluctuations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The instructions were give through the so-called "window guidance", with no written documents, one of the sources said.

Also Read: China's third-ranked leader Li Zhanshu holds talks with Speaker of Nepal's Parliament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022