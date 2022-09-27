China regulators ask funds to stabilise markets ahead of Party Congress - sources

China's regulators recently told some fund managers and brokers to avoid massive equity sales ahead of next month's Party Congress, in an effort to avoid big market fluctuations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The instructions were give through the so-called "window guidance", with no written documents, one of the sources said.

