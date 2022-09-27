Left Menu

Judge Ida Malosi appoints new Principal Youth Court Judge

Born and raised in Southland, Judge Malosi graduated from Victoria University of Wellington and spent her legal career in South Auckland. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-09-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 10:25 IST
Judge Ida Malosi appoints new Principal Youth Court Judge
Judge Malosi will commence her appointment as Principal Youth Court Judge in November following the retirement of Judge John Walker who has held the role since 2016. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Judge Ida Malosi, District Court Judge of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Principal Youth Court Judge, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Born and raised in Southland, Judge Malosi graduated from Victoria University of Wellington and spent her legal career in South Auckland. She was a founding partner of the all-Maori and Pasifika women law firm King Alofivae Malosi specialising in family law and youth justice.

She was appointed to the District Court bench in 2002 and throughout her judicial career has sat primarily in the Family and Youth Courts in South Auckland. She established Pasifika Youth Courts in Mangere (2010) and Avondale (2011). In 2013 Judge Malosi was seconded to Samoa as a Judge of the Supreme Court and established the Family Court and Family Violence Courts in Samoa as part of that secondment. She was then Executive Judge of the Manukau Court before being appointed as National Executive Judge in 2021.

Judge Malosi will commence her appointment as Principal Youth Court Judge in November following the retirement of Judge John Walker who has held the role since 2016.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022