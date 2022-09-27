PFI leaders' houses raided in Udupi

The houses of PFI leaders in various parts of Udupi district were raided by the police on Tuesday and four people were taken into custody in connection with various cases.

Four PFI leaders have been taken into custody, police sources said. The raids were conducted at Hoode, Gangolli and Byndoor in the district.

The detained persons are from Byndoor, the sources said.

