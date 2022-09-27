Further Sanctions imposed on Russian political elite

Further sanctions are being imposed on members of President Putin's inner circle and other representatives of the Russian political elite, as part of the Governments ongoing response to the war in Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

"Ukraine has been clear that the most important action we can take to help them are our ongoing sanctions and supporting them through the conflict, as we continue to do," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"By targeting these individuals we join global efforts in placing pressure on Putin and those supporting his illegal war in Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand first moved against powerful and wealthy individuals in Russia with sanctions on political elites in March and May of this year. Today's sanctions target 19 additional members of Putin's inner circle who support the illegal invasion of Ukraine and who have been rewarded for their loyalty with wealth and influence.

"Those sanctioned today include Federal Ministers, non-permanent members of Russia's Security Council, relatives of Putin, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of the Chechen Republic, part of the Russian Federation.

"These individuals are part of a network of influence around Putin and have used their positions to threaten Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has already caused thousands of deaths, a massive humanitarian crisis and untold suffering. Any steps by Russia that risk a further escalation of the war in Ukraine are reckless and irresponsible.

"Russia's so-called "referenda" in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine constitute a new and additional act of aggression and a breach of fundamental rules of international law. Aotearoa New Zealand strongly condemns Russia's actions.

"Since the passing of the Russia Sanctions Act in March, Aotearoa New Zealand has imposed sanctions on over 1000 individuals and entities, a key part of our efforts to hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Russia Sanctions Act allows for a wide range of measures on these individuals and others, including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)