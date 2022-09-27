Several PFI leaders detained in Karnataka

Police have detained several Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders in urban and rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts early on Tuesday.

PFI leaders were taken into custody from Mangaluru, Ullal, Talapady and other areas in DK district.

Preventive detention cases have been filed against them under sections 107 and 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the detained leaders, police sources said.

Meanwhile, five PFI leaders were taken into custody by the Udupi district police in raids conducted in their houses.

Sources said raids were conducted at Hoode, Gangolli, Byndoor and Adi Udupi.

The detained persons are from Byndoor and from Adi Udupi.

The police department has been monitoring the activities of the detained leaders for the past six months and they have been taken into custody to prevent any untoward incident, sources added.

