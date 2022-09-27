Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris eyes ways to ease S.Korea concern on EV subsidy rules-Yonhap

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 10:43 IST
U.S. VP Harris eyes ways to ease S.Korea concern on EV subsidy rules-Yonhap
US Vice President Kamala Harris Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Washington would seek ways to address South Korea's concerns over a law the United States recently passed to tackle inflation, the Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.

Harris, who is visiting Japan, met with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asked U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month to help address Seoul's concerns that new U.S. rules on electric vehicle subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will hurt the country's automakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022