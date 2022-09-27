Left Menu

SC Constitution bench to hear on Nov 9 plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 10:53 IST
SC Constitution bench to hear on Nov 9 plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear on November 9 the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it would commence hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis ''List it on November 9, 2022 at 10:30 am,'' the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022