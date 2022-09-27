Left Menu

Centre extends tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal, Sampat Meena as joint directors in CBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:24 IST
The Centre has extended the tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal and Sampat Meena as joint directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in Aggarwal's tenure for a period of six months beyond September 2, 2022, it said.

Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The committee has also approved an extension in the tenure of Meena, a 1994-batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, till September 21, 2024, the order said.

